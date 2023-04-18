Wells Fargo Maintains TCG BDC (CGBD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.38% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for TCG BDC is $15.92. The forecasts range from a low of $14.64 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 17.38% from its latest reported closing price of $13.56.

The projected annual revenue for TCG BDC is $217MM, an increase of 4.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.95.

TCG BDC Declares $0.37 Dividend

On February 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $13.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.91%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.82%, the lowest has been 8.18%, and the highest has been 39.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.70 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LUSIX - Lazard US Systematic Small Cap Equity Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGBD by 19.50% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 803K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 95.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGBD by 2,242.21% over the last quarter.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGBD by 11.12% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 53K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 66.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGBD by 279.01% over the last quarter.

JETSX - Total Stock Market Index Trust NAV holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 40.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGBD by 13.94% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in TCG BDC. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 9.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGBD is 0.14%, a decrease of 24.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.64% to 12,581K shares. The put/call ratio of CGBD is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

Carlyle Secured Lending Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group Inc. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through December 31, 2020, TCG BDC has invested approximately $6.3 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. TCG BDC's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in U.S. middle market companies. TCG BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

