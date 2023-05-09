Wells Fargo Maintains Targa Resources (TRGP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.65% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Targa Resources is 100.92. The forecasts range from a low of 87.87 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 41.65% from its latest reported closing price of 71.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Targa Resources is 24,819MM, an increase of 21.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.60.

Targa Resources Declares $0.50 Dividend

On April 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $71.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.32%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 56.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.30 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Targa Resources. This is an increase of 125 owner(s) or 10.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRGP is 0.63%, an increase of 4.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 246,569K shares. The put/call ratio of TRGP is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 9,199K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,000K shares, representing a decrease of 8.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 15.03% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 8,548K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,873K shares, representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,304K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,522K shares, representing an increase of 10.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 28.41% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,943K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,586K shares, representing an increase of 19.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 37.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,881K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,754K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 14.60% over the last quarter.

Targa Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream infrastructure companies in North America. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream infrastructure assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting and purchasing and selling natural gas; transporting, storing, fractionating, treating and purchasing and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling and purchasing and selling crude oil.

See all Targa Resources regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.