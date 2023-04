Wells Fargo Maintains Synovus Financial (SNV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.49% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Synovus Financial is $43.49. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 38.49% from its latest reported closing price of $31.40.

The projected annual revenue for Synovus Financial is $2,436MM, an increase of 9.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAS - Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF holds 196K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing an increase of 22.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 18.03% over the last quarter.

SPMD - SPDR(R) Portfolio Mid Cap ETF holds 386K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 7.61% over the last quarter.

Goelzer Investment Management holds 69K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing a decrease of 7.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 99.92% over the last quarter.

VFLQ - Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF ETF Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prelude Capital Management holds 27K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing a decrease of 233.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 56.54% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 865 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synovus Financial. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNV is 0.28%, a decrease of 7.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 134,610K shares. The put/call ratio of SNV is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Synovus Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $53 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 289 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's 'Most Reputable Banks' by American Banker and the Reputation Institute.

