Wells Fargo Maintains Synopsys (SNPS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Synopsys (NasdaqGS:SNPS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.97% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Synopsys is $566.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $429.25 to a high of $661.50. The average price target represents an increase of 39.97% from its latest reported closing price of $404.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Synopsys is 8,463MM, an increase of 31.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.83, an increase of 11.92% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synopsys. This is an increase of 145 owner(s) or 6.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNPS is 0.43%, an increase of 7.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.11% to 200,594K shares. The put/call ratio of SNPS is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 7,504K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,791K shares , representing a decrease of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNPS by 12.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,989K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,882K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNPS by 9.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,389K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,295K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNPS by 8.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,257K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,546K shares , representing an increase of 16.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNPS by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 3,701K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,916K shares , representing an increase of 21.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNPS by 36.15% over the last quarter.

