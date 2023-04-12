Wells Fargo Maintains Synaptics (SYNA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.82% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Synaptics is $152.43. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 53.82% from its latest reported closing price of $99.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Synaptics is $1,552MM, a decrease of 11.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HIMCX - Hartford Midcap Hls Fund Ia holds 94K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing a decrease of 23.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 23.25% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 146K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 28.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 24.17% over the last quarter.

DFQTX - U.s. Core Equity 2 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 92K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IDRV - iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 29.48% over the last quarter.

New Vernon Capital Holdings II holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 767 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synaptics. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYNA is 0.22%, an increase of 7.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.62% to 44,337K shares. The put/call ratio of SYNA is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

Synaptics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synaptics is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech and security processing.

See all Synaptics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.