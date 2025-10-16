Wells Fargo Maintains Sweetgreen (SG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.34% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sweetgreen is $14.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 95.34% from its latest reported closing price of $7.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sweetgreen is 998MM, an increase of 45.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sweetgreen. This is an decrease of 64 owner(s) or 11.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SG is 0.12%, an increase of 32.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.58% to 126,952K shares. The put/call ratio of SG is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 12,998K shares representing 12.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,707K shares , representing an increase of 9.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 43.49% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,558K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares , representing an increase of 98.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SG by 3,787.14% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 6,455K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,193K shares , representing an increase of 19.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 26.05% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,905K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,763K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 91.93% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 4,301K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

