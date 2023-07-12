Wells Fargo Maintains Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.08% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors is 10.48. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $12.08. The average price target represents an increase of 0.08% from its latest reported closing price of 10.47.

The projected annual revenue for Sunstone Hotel Investors is 977MM, a decrease of 0.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Declares $0.05 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $10.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.21%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 9.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.95 (n=130).

The current dividend yield is 1.18 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 5.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHO is 0.18%, a decrease of 16.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.05% to 262,128K shares. The put/call ratio of SHO is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 15,326K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,591K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 2.32% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,248K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,469K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 6.16% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 8,993K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,989K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 78.09% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 8,645K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 8,227K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,130K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 44.25% over the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Background Information

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ('REIT') that as of the date of this release has interests in 17 hotels comprised of 9,017 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

