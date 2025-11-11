Wells Fargo Maintains Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.43% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Starwood Property Trust is $22.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 25.43% from its latest reported closing price of $17.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Starwood Property Trust is 2,734MM, an increase of 563.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 814 funds or institutions reporting positions in Starwood Property Trust. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 3.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STWD is 0.17%, an increase of 7.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 249,314K shares. The put/call ratio of STWD is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas holds 38,626K shares representing 10.52% ownership of the company.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 10,503K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,444K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STWD by 3.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,297K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,087K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STWD by 7.54% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,892K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,997K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STWD by 6.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,551K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,552K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STWD by 9.53% over the last quarter.

