Wells Fargo Maintains Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.33% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stanley Black & Decker is 93.76. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.33% from its latest reported closing price of 84.21.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Stanley Black & Decker is 16,313MM, a decrease of 0.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.68.

Stanley Black & Decker Declares $0.80 Dividend

On April 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share ($3.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 5, 2023 will receive the payment on June 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.80 per share.

At the current share price of $84.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.19%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 4.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stanley Black & Decker. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWK is 0.19%, a decrease of 2.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 161,577K shares. The put/call ratio of SWK is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,938K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,554K shares, representing an increase of 41.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 67.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,637K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,405K shares, representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 4,111K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,250K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 11.03% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 4,100K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,027K shares, representing an increase of 50.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 73.24% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,837K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,704K shares, representing a decrease of 22.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 25.05% over the last quarter.

Stanley Black & Decker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stanley Black & Decker is a purpose-driven, $14.5 billion revenue industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include BLACK+DECKER, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, IRWIN, LENOX, Porter Cable and STANLEY. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place.

See all Stanley Black & Decker regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.