Wells Fargo Maintains STAAR Surgical (STAA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

December 10, 2025 — 06:27 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of STAAR Surgical (NasdaqGM:STAA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.05% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for STAAR Surgical is $25.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.05% from its latest reported closing price of $25.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for STAAR Surgical is 534MM, an increase of 131.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in STAAR Surgical. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STAA is 0.25%, an increase of 48.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.27% to 57,847K shares. STAA / STAAR Surgical Company Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of STAA is 6.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Broadwood Capital holds 13,519K shares representing 27.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,951K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,043K shares , representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 8.50% over the last quarter.

Yunqi Capital holds 2,500K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,411K shares , representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 36.09% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,814K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,244K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,313K shares , representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 8.94% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

