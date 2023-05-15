Wells Fargo Maintains Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.87% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spectrum Brands Holdings is 87.57. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.87% from its latest reported closing price of 70.70.

The projected annual revenue for Spectrum Brands Holdings is 3,195MM, an increase of 6.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.83.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Declares $0.42 Dividend

On May 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on June 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

At the current share price of $70.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.66%, the lowest has been 1.58%, and the highest has been 6.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.74 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.38 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spectrum Brands Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPB is 0.31%, an increase of 37.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.89% to 47,599K shares. The put/call ratio of SPB is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,196K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,223K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 10.48% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,069K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,459K shares, representing a decrease of 18.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 11.77% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,005K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,950K shares, representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 51.38% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,917K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,035K shares, representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,876K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,962K shares, representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 90.84% over the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Background Information

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature's Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS® and Eukanuba® (Europe only), Digest-eeze™, Healthy-Hide®, Littermaid®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Black Flag® and Liquid Fence®.

