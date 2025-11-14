Wells Fargo Maintains Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.14% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Spectrum Brands Holdings is $79.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 39.14% from its latest reported closing price of $57.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Spectrum Brands Holdings is 3,367MM, an increase of 19.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 595 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spectrum Brands Holdings. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 4.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPB is 0.15%, an increase of 16.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 31,047K shares. The put/call ratio of SPB is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 2,459K shares representing 10.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares , representing an increase of 40.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 64.31% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,053K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,793K shares , representing an increase of 12.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Callodine Capital Management holds 1,715K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,354K shares , representing an increase of 21.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 6.19% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,115K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares , representing an increase of 14.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 10.20% over the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 751K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

