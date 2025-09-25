Wells Fargo Maintains Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.86% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Spectrum Brands Holdings is $80.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 51.86% from its latest reported closing price of $52.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Spectrum Brands Holdings is 3,358MM, an increase of 17.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 590 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spectrum Brands Holdings. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPB is 0.15%, an increase of 20.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.28% to 31,980K shares. The put/call ratio of SPB is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,793K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,319K shares , representing an increase of 26.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 10.87% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,474K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares , representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 23.75% over the last quarter.

Callodine Capital Management holds 1,354K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares , representing an increase of 46.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 14.47% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,115K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares , representing an increase of 14.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 10.20% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 760K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares , representing an increase of 33.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 80.63% over the last quarter.

