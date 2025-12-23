Wells Fargo Maintains Southern Copper (SCCO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.99% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Southern Copper is $134.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.25 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.99% from its latest reported closing price of $147.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Southern Copper is 11,025MM, a decrease of 10.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,034 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Copper. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCCO is 0.21%, an increase of 2.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 83,276K shares. The put/call ratio of SCCO is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,438K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,729K shares , representing an increase of 26.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCCO by 53.46% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,822K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,282K shares , representing an increase of 40.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCCO by 89.76% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,776K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,912K shares , representing an increase of 22.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCCO by 29.93% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,273K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,071K shares , representing an increase of 36.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCCO by 59.97% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,165K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,965K shares , representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCCO by 37.44% over the last quarter.

