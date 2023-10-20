Wells Fargo Maintains Sonoco Products (SON) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.32% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sonoco Products is 64.87. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 24.32% from its latest reported closing price of 52.18.

The projected annual revenue for Sonoco Products is 7,480MM, an increase of 6.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 838 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonoco Products. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SON is 0.17%, a decrease of 4.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 84,719K shares. The put/call ratio of SON is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 3,979K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,461K shares, representing a decrease of 12.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SON by 10.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,045K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,025K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SON by 10.15% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,971K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,008K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SON by 8.45% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2,567K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,534K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SON by 735.46% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,529K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,552K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SON by 8.79% over the last quarter.

Sonoco Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1899, Sonoco is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support its corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies.

