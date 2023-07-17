Wells Fargo Maintains Sonoco Products (SON) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.42% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sonoco Products is 67.90. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.42% from its latest reported closing price of 57.83.

The projected annual revenue for Sonoco Products is 7,480MM, an increase of 3.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.84.

Sonoco Products Declares $0.51 Dividend

On April 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share ($2.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 received the payment on June 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

At the current share price of $57.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.53%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.06%, the lowest has been 2.60%, and the highest has been 4.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 868 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonoco Products. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SON is 0.18%, an increase of 2.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 85,643K shares. The put/call ratio of SON is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 4,461K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,061K shares, representing an increase of 8.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SON by 13.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,025K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,969K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SON by 5.47% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,008K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,011K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SON by 3.93% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,552K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,512K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SON by 2.03% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2,534K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,508K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SON by 89.10% over the last quarter.

Sonoco Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1899, Sonoco is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support its corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies.

