Wells Fargo Maintains Solar Capital (SLRC) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.18% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Solar Capital is $16.29. The forecasts range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 7.18% from its latest reported closing price of $15.20.

The projected annual revenue for Solar Capital is $226MM, an increase of 27.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.71.

Solar Capital Declares $0.14 Dividend

On April 4, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 20, 2023 will receive the payment on May 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $15.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.79%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.11%, the lowest has been 7.51%, and the highest has been 19.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.68 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDx Advisors holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLRC by 7.23% over the last quarter.

GraniteShares Advisors holds 44K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLRC by 17.58% over the last quarter.

Schechter Investment Advisors holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 30.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLRC by 19.80% over the last quarter.

PEAK6 Investments holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 28.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLRC by 116.22% over the last quarter.

HB Wealth Management holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLRC by 88.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solar Capital. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLRC is 0.22%, a decrease of 15.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.25% to 23,290K shares. The put/call ratio of SLRC is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

SLR Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. A specialty finance company with expertise in several niche markets, the Company primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans including first lien and second lien debt instruments and asset-based loans including senior secured loans collateralized on a first lien basis primarily by current assets.

