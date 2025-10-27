Wells Fargo Maintains SmartStop Self Storage REIT (SMA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of SmartStop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in SmartStop Self Storage REIT. This is an increase of 262 owner(s) or 770.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMA is 0.27%, an increase of 56.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2,251.85% to 46,400K shares. The put/call ratio of SMA is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,644K shares.

Prudential Financial holds 3,056K shares.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 2,068K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing an increase of 98.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMA by 10,547.14% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 1,360K shares.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,150K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

