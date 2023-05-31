Wells Fargo Maintains Smartsheet Inc - (SMAR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Smartsheet Inc - (NYSE:SMAR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.25% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Smartsheet Inc - is 51.57. The forecasts range from a low of 38.48 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 7.25% from its latest reported closing price of 48.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Smartsheet Inc - is 987MM, an increase of 28.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 667 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smartsheet Inc -. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 12.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMAR is 0.40%, a decrease of 18.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.36% to 155,990K shares. The put/call ratio of SMAR is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 14,592K shares representing 10.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,456K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMAR by 18.86% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,791K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,655K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMAR by 15.48% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 6,020K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,067K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMAR by 8.88% over the last quarter.

North Peak Capital Management holds 4,534K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,754K shares, representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMAR by 0.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,863K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,761K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMAR by 15.17% over the last quarter.

Smartsheet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Smartsheet is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.