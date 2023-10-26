Wells Fargo Maintains Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.77% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silgan Holdings is 52.73. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 35.77% from its latest reported closing price of 38.84.

The projected annual revenue for Silgan Holdings is 6,701MM, an increase of 9.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.20.

Silgan Holdings Declares $0.18 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $38.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.42%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 1.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silgan Holdings. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLGN is 0.23%, a decrease of 5.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 94,762K shares. The put/call ratio of SLGN is 2.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,006K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,030K shares, representing an increase of 19.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 670.92% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,951K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,508K shares, representing a decrease of 18.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 29.88% over the last quarter.

JMVSX - JPMorgan Mid Cap Value Fund Class I holds 2,894K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth Fund Class 1 holds 2,858K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,858K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silgan Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan is a leading supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $4.5 billion in 2019. Silgan operates 100 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. The Company is also a leading worldwide supplier of metal and plastic closures and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, personal care, home and beauty products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of plastic containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.

