Wells Fargo Maintains Sila Realty Trust (SILA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.08% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sila Realty Trust is $29.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 26.08% from its latest reported closing price of $23.38 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sila Realty Trust. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 17.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SILA is 0.10%, an increase of 20.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.33% to 41,949K shares. The put/call ratio of SILA is 6.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 2,623K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,531K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILA by 6.39% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,062K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,066K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILA by 6.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,760K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares , representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILA by 16.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,531K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,449K shares , representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILA by 2.00% over the last quarter.

Diameter Capital Partners holds 1,402K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 671K shares , representing an increase of 52.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILA by 19.69% over the last quarter.

