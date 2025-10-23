Wells Fargo Maintains Signet Jewelers (SIG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.66% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Signet Jewelers is $103.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.66% from its latest reported closing price of $104.44 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Signet Jewelers is 8,118MM, an increase of 19.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.49, a decrease of 18.77% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 671 funds or institutions reporting positions in Signet Jewelers. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 6.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIG is 0.18%, an increase of 18.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.88% to 55,154K shares. The put/call ratio of SIG is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 3,915K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,029K shares , representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 29.32% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,555K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,688K shares , representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 29.14% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,825K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860K shares , representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 57.10% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 1,749K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,022K shares , representing a decrease of 72.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 19.54% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,418K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,347K shares , representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 27.68% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.