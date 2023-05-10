Wells Fargo Maintains ShockWave Medical (SWAV) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.79% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ShockWave Medical is 260.21. The forecasts range from a low of 166.65 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.79% from its latest reported closing price of 285.30.

The projected annual revenue for ShockWave Medical is 652MM, an increase of 16.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 954 funds or institutions reporting positions in ShockWave Medical. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 4.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWAV is 0.32%, a decrease of 24.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 38,709K shares. The put/call ratio of SWAV is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,116K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050K shares, representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 31.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,099K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares, representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 26.24% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,012K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,797K shares, representing a decrease of 77.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 59.10% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 931K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 867K shares, representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 26.44% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 815K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares, representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 29.50% over the last quarter.

ShockWave Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. Shockwave Medical aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which Shockwave Medical refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes.

