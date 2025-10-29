Wells Fargo Maintains Sensata Technologies Holding (ST) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.77% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sensata Technologies Holding is $39.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $50.97. The average price target represents an increase of 21.77% from its latest reported closing price of $32.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sensata Technologies Holding is 4,624MM, an increase of 25.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 793 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensata Technologies Holding. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 5.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ST is 0.20%, an increase of 3.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.37% to 206,691K shares. The put/call ratio of ST is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 14,097K shares representing 9.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,743K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ST by 15.33% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 11,148K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,729K shares , representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ST by 20.98% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 9,972K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,912K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ST by 9.45% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,914K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,964K shares , representing an increase of 9.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ST by 26.15% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 6,977K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.