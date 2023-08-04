Wells Fargo Maintains Sempra Energy (SRE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.02% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sempra Energy is 176.30. The forecasts range from a low of 159.58 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.02% from its latest reported closing price of 143.31.

The projected annual revenue for Sempra Energy is 14,655MM, a decrease of 13.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.16.

Sempra Energy Declares $1.19 Dividend

On May 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share ($4.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 5, 2023 received the payment on July 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.19 per share.

At the current share price of $143.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.12%, the lowest has been 2.40%, and the highest has been 4.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1869 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sempra Energy. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRE is 0.42%, a decrease of 8.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 328,997K shares. The put/call ratio of SRE is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 24,616K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,043K shares, representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,451K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,047K shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 85.90% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,520K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,776K shares, representing a decrease of 21.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 25.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,734K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,557K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 8.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,335K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,266K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 8.44% over the last quarter.

Sempra Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets at the end of 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 18,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 35 million consumers. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

