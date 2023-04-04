Wells Fargo Maintains Science Applications International (SAIC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Science Applications International with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.63% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Science Applications International is $118.93. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $148.05. The average price target represents an increase of 7.63% from its latest reported closing price of $110.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Science Applications International is $7,867MM, an increase of 4.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.68.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,327K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,728K shares, representing a decrease of 9.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 8.09% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,695K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,783K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,920K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,904K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 11.54% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,702K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,627K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 14.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,674K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,663K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 16.61% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 790 funds or institutions reporting positions in Science Applications International. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 8.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIC is 0.26%, an increase of 3.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.35% to 48,940K shares. The put/call ratio of SAIC is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Science Applications International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving its nation's digital transformation. Its robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using its expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, the Comapny integrates the best components from its own portfolio and its partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving its customers' missions.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.