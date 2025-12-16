Wells Fargo Maintains SBA Communications (SBAC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of SBA Communications (NasdaqGS:SBAC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.08% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for SBA Communications is $237.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $193.92 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.08% from its latest reported closing price of $190.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SBA Communications is 2,903MM, an increase of 4.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,445 funds or institutions reporting positions in SBA Communications. This is an decrease of 66 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBAC is 0.39%, an increase of 7.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.88% to 131,355K shares. The put/call ratio of SBAC is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 9,667K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,608K shares , representing an increase of 10.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 11.21% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 5,398K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,316K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,958K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,521K shares , representing a decrease of 11.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 92.84% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,015K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,035K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 8.96% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 3,781K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,041K shares , representing a decrease of 33.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 39.23% over the last quarter.

