Wells Fargo Maintains SBA Communications (SBAC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of SBA Communications (NasdaqGS:SBAC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.87% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for SBA Communications is $256.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $228.26 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 30.87% from its latest reported closing price of $196.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SBA Communications is 2,903MM, an increase of 6.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,494 funds or institutions reporting positions in SBA Communications. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBAC is 0.40%, an increase of 6.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 136,252K shares. The put/call ratio of SBAC is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 8,608K shares representing 8.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,485K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 6.76% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,521K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,974K shares , representing a decrease of 8.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 11.66% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 5,398K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,316K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 5,041K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,818K shares , representing an increase of 63.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 193.54% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,015K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,035K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 8.96% over the last quarter.

