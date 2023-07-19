Wells Fargo Maintains SBA Communications Corp - (SBAC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of SBA Communications Corp - (NASDAQ:SBAC) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.08% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SBA Communications Corp - is 314.91. The forecasts range from a low of 264.62 to a high of $361.20. The average price target represents an increase of 38.08% from its latest reported closing price of 228.07.
The projected annual revenue for SBA Communications Corp - is 2,787MM, an increase of 3.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.58.
SBA Communications Corp - Declares $0.85 Dividend
On May 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share ($3.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 received the payment on June 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.85 per share.
At the current share price of $228.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.49%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.03%, the lowest has been 0.56%, and the highest has been 2.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=236).
The current dividend yield is 0.91 standard deviations above the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.98. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.83%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1612 funds or institutions reporting positions in SBA Communications Corp -. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBAC is 0.50%, a decrease of 15.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 123,128K shares. The put/call ratio of SBAC is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,745K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,811K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 4.17% over the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers holds 4,293K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117K shares, representing an increase of 73.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 250.18% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,341K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,282K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 12.45% over the last quarter.
Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,103K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,244K shares, representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 17.11% over the last quarter.
Principal Financial Group holds 2,741K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,787K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 50.65% over the last quarter.
SBA Communications Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization.
