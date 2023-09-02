Wells Fargo Maintains Samsara Inc - (IOT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Samsara Inc - (NYS:IOT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.42% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Samsara Inc - is 29.12. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 6.42% from its latest reported closing price of 27.36.

The projected annual revenue for Samsara Inc - is 827MM, an increase of 5.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsara Inc -. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 18.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOT is 0.65%, a decrease of 3.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.65% to 182,374K shares. The put/call ratio of IOT is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Catalyst Group Management holds 33,429K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 21,419K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,813K shares, representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 303.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,389K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,529K shares, representing an increase of 19.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 61.23% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,169K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,571K shares, representing an increase of 14.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 1,565.19% over the last quarter.

AH Equity Partners LSV III, L.L.C. holds 3,996K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Samsara’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy. Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations.

