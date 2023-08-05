Wells Fargo Maintains Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.22% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc is 49.75. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 15.22% from its latest reported closing price of 43.18.

The projected annual revenue for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc is 2,020MM, an increase of 8.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 451 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 6.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYAN is 0.27%, a decrease of 16.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 105,221K shares. The put/call ratio of RYAN is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 10,932K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,025K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 9.40% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 6,952K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,002K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 13.71% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,886K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,079K shares, representing an increase of 47.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 79.71% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 5,000K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,965K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,748K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 3.86% over the last quarter.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded by Patrick G. Ryan in 2010, Ryan Specialty Group is a rapidly growing service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty Group provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Its mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers.

