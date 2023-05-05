Wells Fargo Maintains Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.02% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc is 48.17. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 19.02% from its latest reported closing price of 40.47.

The projected annual revenue for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc is 2,020MM, an increase of 13.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYAN is 0.33%, an increase of 8.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.34% to 102,682K shares. The put/call ratio of RYAN is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 11,025K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,885K shares, representing a decrease of 7.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 47.24% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 7,002K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,775K shares, representing a decrease of 11.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 5,000K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,748K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,924K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,896K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 1.87% over the last quarter.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Background Information

Founded by Patrick G. Ryan in 2010, Ryan Specialty Group is a rapidly growing service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty Group provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Its mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers.

