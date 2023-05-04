Wells Fargo Maintains RXO (RXO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of RXO (NYSE:RXO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.76% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for RXO is 23.20. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.76% from its latest reported closing price of 19.54.

The projected annual revenue for RXO is 4,660MM, an increase of 3.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 15,279K shares.

MFN Partners Management holds 12,675K shares.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,555K shares.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,531K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,495K shares.

