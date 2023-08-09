Wells Fargo Maintains Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.80% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Runway Growth Finance is 13.48. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $15.22. The average price target represents an increase of 3.80% from its latest reported closing price of 12.99.

The projected annual revenue for Runway Growth Finance is 153MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Runway Growth Finance. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 14.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWAY is 0.30%, an increase of 32.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.42% to 26,957K shares. The put/call ratio of RWAY is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 21,055K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,045K shares.

HighTower Advisors holds 975K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 963K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWAY by 1.09% over the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 374K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 507K shares, representing a decrease of 35.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWAY by 83.10% over the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 362K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares, representing a decrease of 52.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWAY by 22.16% over the last quarter.

Runway Growth Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a growing specialty finance company focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Its mission is to support passionate entrepreneurs in building innovative businesses. The company lends capital to companies looking to fund growth with minimal dilution – in turn, Runway Growth Finance seeks to produce favorable risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. Runway Growth Finance is a closed-end investment fund that is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Runway Growth Finance is externally managed by Runway Growth Capital LLC, an established registered investment advisor that was formed in 2015 and led by industry veteran David Spreng.

