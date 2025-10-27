Wells Fargo Maintains Ross Stores (ROST) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Ross Stores (NasdaqGS:ROST) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.08% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ross Stores is $163.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $129.51 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.08% from its latest reported closing price of $156.75 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ross Stores is 21,669MM, an increase of 0.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.58, a decrease of 3.16% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,023 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ross Stores. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROST is 0.29%, an increase of 8.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 346,753K shares. The put/call ratio of ROST is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,566K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,845K shares , representing a decrease of 19.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 25.36% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,976K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,846K shares , representing a decrease of 37.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 33.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,576K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,419K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 9.59% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 10,269K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,217K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,582K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,145K shares , representing an increase of 15.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.