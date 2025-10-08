Wells Fargo Maintains Root (ROOT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Root (NasdaqGS:ROOT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.12% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Root is $133.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 63.12% from its latest reported closing price of $81.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Root is 357MM, a decrease of 73.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -14.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Root. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 15.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROOT is 0.13%, an increase of 59.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.46% to 11,177K shares. The put/call ratio of ROOT is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ribbit Management Company holds 1,233K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,222K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROOT by 22.77% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 809K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares , representing an increase of 16.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROOT by 8.99% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 497K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares , representing an increase of 25.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROOT by 18.87% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 461K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares , representing an increase of 25.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROOT by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 406K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares , representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROOT by 18.36% over the last quarter.

