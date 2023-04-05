Wells Fargo Maintains Root, Inc. (ROOT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.93% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Root, Inc. is $7.24. The forecasts range from a low of $4.14 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 74.93% from its latest reported closing price of $4.14.

The projected annual revenue for Root, Inc. is $269MM, a decrease of 13.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$14.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trinity Financial Advisors holds 10K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROOT by 49.44% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Root, Inc.. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 80.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROOT is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.97% to 10K shares. The put/call ratio of ROOT is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

