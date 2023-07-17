Wells Fargo Maintains RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.41% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for RenaissanceRe Holdings is 242.91. The forecasts range from a low of 188.87 to a high of $280.35. The average price target represents an increase of 26.41% from its latest reported closing price of 192.15.

The projected annual revenue for RenaissanceRe Holdings is 7,553MM, an increase of 17.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.45.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Declares $0.38 Dividend

On May 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $192.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.88%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 1.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 895 funds or institutions reporting positions in RenaissanceRe Holdings. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 5.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNR is 0.30%, a decrease of 6.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 48,688K shares. The put/call ratio of RNR is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 2,399K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,355K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,105K shares, representing a decrease of 31.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 23.24% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,108K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,984K shares, representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,911K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,837K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 55.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,353K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,330K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 2.18% over the last quarter.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Background Information

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

