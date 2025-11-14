Wells Fargo Maintains Reliance (RS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Reliance (NYSE:RS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.96% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Reliance is $329.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $286.84 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.96% from its latest reported closing price of $270.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Reliance is 13,848MM, a decrease of 0.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reliance. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RS is 0.25%, an increase of 7.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.54% to 51,374K shares. The put/call ratio of RS is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 2,248K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,763K shares , representing an increase of 21.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 56.72% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,713K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,765K shares , representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,709K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365K shares , representing an increase of 20.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 84.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,695K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares , representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 4.12% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,287K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares , representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 2.95% over the last quarter.

