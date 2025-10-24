Wells Fargo Maintains Reliance (RS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Reliance (NYSE:RS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.82% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Reliance is $332.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $298.96 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.82% from its latest reported closing price of $277.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Reliance is 13,848MM, a decrease of 0.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reliance. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RS is 0.26%, an increase of 4.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 52,785K shares. The put/call ratio of RS is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,320K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,225K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 2.87% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,763K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,022K shares , representing an increase of 42.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 71.94% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,713K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,765K shares , representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 0.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,695K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares , representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,365K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,449K shares , representing a decrease of 6.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 3.39% over the last quarter.

