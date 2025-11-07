Wells Fargo Maintains Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Relay Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:RLAY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.29% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Relay Therapeutics is $13.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 129.29% from its latest reported closing price of $6.05 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Relay Therapeutics is 43MM, an increase of 414.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Relay Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 6.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLAY is 0.08%, an increase of 22.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 183,893K shares. The put/call ratio of RLAY is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 27,905K shares representing 16.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 13,446K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,827K shares , representing an increase of 19.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 41.03% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 13,350K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company.

Casdin Capital holds 11,399K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,099K shares , representing an increase of 20.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 84.37% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 8,231K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,377K shares , representing an increase of 10.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 18.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.