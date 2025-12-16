Wells Fargo Maintains RealReal (REAL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of RealReal (NasdaqGS:REAL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.89% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for RealReal is $15.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 5.89% from its latest reported closing price of $14.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RealReal is 925MM, an increase of 39.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in RealReal. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REAL is 0.18%, an increase of 33.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.78% to 113,131K shares. The put/call ratio of REAL is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kanen Wealth Management holds 4,197K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,709K shares , representing a decrease of 12.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REAL by 72.89% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,191K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,715K shares , representing an increase of 35.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REAL by 100.01% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,767K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,322K shares , representing a decrease of 14.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REAL by 14.74% over the last quarter.

Woodson Capital Management holds 3,500K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,400K shares , representing a decrease of 82.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REAL by 30.78% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,200K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,295K shares , representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REAL by 54.49% over the last quarter.

