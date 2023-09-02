Wells Fargo Maintains Range Resources (RRC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.81% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Range Resources is 35.23. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 8.81% from its latest reported closing price of 32.38.

The projected annual revenue for Range Resources is 3,808MM, a decrease of 6.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 865 funds or institutions reporting positions in Range Resources. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRC is 0.30%, an increase of 8.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.73% to 255,608K shares. The put/call ratio of RRC is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 22,796K shares representing 9.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,898K shares, representing an increase of 82.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 1,264.26% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 8,693K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,000K shares, representing an increase of 30.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 46.54% over the last quarter.

TRVLX - T. Rowe Price Value Fund holds 7,416K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094K shares, representing an increase of 85.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 636.14% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,319K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,455K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 4.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,167K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,112K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Range Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Range Resources Corporation is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

