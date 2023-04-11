Wells Fargo Maintains Rambus (RMBS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.23% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rambus is $55.08. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.23% from its latest reported closing price of $49.97.

The projected annual revenue for Rambus is $606MM, an increase of 33.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 63K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nisa Investment Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 16.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 99.87% over the last quarter.

AXVNX - Acclivity Small Cap Value Fund Acclivity Small Cap Value Class N Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWV - iShares Russell 3000 ETF holds 30K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 32.12% over the last quarter.

QVMS - Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 43.35% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 674 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rambus. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 17.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMBS is 0.29%, a decrease of 6.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 109,188K shares. The put/call ratio of RMBS is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Rambus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, it is a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences.

