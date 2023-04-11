Wells Fargo Maintains Qorvo (QRVO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.50% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Qorvo is $109.01. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $142.80. The average price target represents an increase of 14.50% from its latest reported closing price of $95.20.

The projected annual revenue for Qorvo is $3,838MM, a decrease of 6.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 10.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 6.51% over the last quarter.

SPXE - S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 10.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 2.76% over the last quarter.

NSFJX - Natixis Sustainable Future 2045 Fund Class N holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 12.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 19.87% over the last quarter.

Winton Capital Group holds 136K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 90.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 1,141.87% over the last quarter.

Westover Capital Advisors holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 27.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 31.49% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qorvo. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 5.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QRVO is 0.18%, an increase of 13.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.14% to 102,837K shares. The put/call ratio of QRVO is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

Qorvo Background Information

Qorvo makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. Qorvo also leverages unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things.

