Wells Fargo Maintains PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of PTC Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:PTCT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.01% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for PTC Therapeutics is $69.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $123.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.01% from its latest reported closing price of $71.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PTC Therapeutics is 1,081MM, a decrease of 39.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in PTC Therapeutics. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 8.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTCT is 0.18%, an increase of 6.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.91% to 90,347K shares. The put/call ratio of PTCT is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 7,746K shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,483K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 7.61% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 4,735K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,435K shares , representing a decrease of 14.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 3.86% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,694K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,419K shares , representing a decrease of 15.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 89.01% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,175K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,917K shares , representing an increase of 8.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 70.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,557K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,421K shares , representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 9.71% over the last quarter.

