Wells Fargo Maintains Prospect Capital (PSEC) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.47% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prospect Capital is $6.63. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.47% from its latest reported closing price of $6.94.

The projected annual revenue for Prospect Capital is $916MM, an increase of 17.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.94.

Prospect Capital Declares $0.06 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 received the payment on March 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $6.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.25%, the lowest has been 7.88%, and the highest has been 19.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.11 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EMC Capital Management holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 13.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSEC by 99.87% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 148K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 55.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSEC by 76.71% over the last quarter.

NORTHERN FUNDS - NORTHERN SMALL CAP CORE FUND Class K holds 53K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSEC by 5.15% over the last quarter.

IFP Advisors holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 25.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSEC by 129,125.61% over the last quarter.

IFG Advisory holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 36.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSEC by 99.80% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prospect Capital. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 7.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSEC is 0.11%, a decrease of 10.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.19% to 35,446K shares. The put/call ratio of PSEC is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company that focuses on lending to and investing in private businesses. Prospect's investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

