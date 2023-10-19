Wells Fargo Maintains Procter & Gamble (PG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.51% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Procter & Gamble is 170.29. The forecasts range from a low of 136.35 to a high of $187.95. The average price target represents an increase of 13.51% from its latest reported closing price of 150.03.

The projected annual revenue for Procter & Gamble is 85,231MM, an increase of 3.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4667 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procter & Gamble. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PG is 0.83%, a decrease of 2.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 1,644,262K shares. The put/call ratio of PG is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 73,501K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,030K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 5.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56,118K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,049K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 5.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 45,121K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,754K shares, representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 10.93% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 32,561K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,777K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PG by 566.79% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 31,575K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,375K shares, representing a decrease of 18.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 12.02% over the last quarter.

Procter & Gamble Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

