Wells Fargo Maintains Principal Financial Group (PFG) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Principal Financial Group (NasdaqGS:PFG) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.47% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Principal Financial Group is $89.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 8.47% from its latest reported closing price of $82.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Principal Financial Group is 14,710MM, a decrease of 6.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Principal Financial Group. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFG is 0.13%, an increase of 1.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 187,941K shares. The put/call ratio of PFG is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nippon Life Insurance holds 18,137K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,371K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,287K shares , representing an increase of 8.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 76.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,197K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,130K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 15.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,854K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,844K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 16.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,487K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,481K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 16.06% over the last quarter.

