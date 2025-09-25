Wells Fargo Maintains Post Holdings (POST) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.06% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Post Holdings is $128.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.06% from its latest reported closing price of $105.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Post Holdings is 6,403MM, a decrease of 19.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 849 funds or institutions reporting positions in Post Holdings. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POST is 0.23%, an increase of 10.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.26% to 64,177K shares. The put/call ratio of POST is 2.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Route One Investment Company holds 3,414K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,048K shares , representing a decrease of 18.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 17.06% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 3,044K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,365K shares , representing a decrease of 10.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 8.77% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,705K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,606K shares , representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 12.92% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 1,843K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,264K shares , representing a decrease of 22.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 24.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,603K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,593K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 15.87% over the last quarter.

